T. Narsipur in Mysuru dist. sizzles at 40.1 degrees C

April 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

T. Narsipur in Mysuru district recorded 40.1 degrees C on Saturday, underlining the severity of the summer this year.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a High Temperature bulletin and it transpires that apart from Mysuru, temperatures between 40.1 degrees C and 42 degrees C were also recorded in Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and a few other districts.

While T. Narsipur recorded 40.1 degrees C, the average temperature in Mysuru based on observations at different hoblis, was pegged at 39.5 degrees C, and it was 39.4 degrees C for Mandya for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. Chamarajanagar recorded 39.2 degrees C while Kodagu which was once known for its pleasant weather conditions sizzled at 36.5 degrees C during the same period.

The maximum temperature in Shivamogga was 38.6 degrees C, underlining the severity of the heat across the region.

This year’s summer is one of the severest in recent memory and this is also evident in the public response as streets in Mysuru city seem to be devoid of the usual crowd from 10 a.m. onwards till late in the evening. However, there is semblance of activity and rush after dusk when the temperature drops considerably.

The minimum temperature for Mysuru was 22.9 degrees C while it was 22.2 degrees C for Kodagu. The minimum temperature in Hassan was 20.4 degrees C while in Chamarajanagar the minimum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees C while it was 22.4 degrees C in Shivamogga.

The key advisory issued by KSNDMC to the general public is to avoid going out or exposing to the sun, especially between noon and 3 p.m; to drink sufficient water to keep oneself hydrated even if one is not thirsty and not to leave animals and pets in parked vehicles. It also advised that animals and pets should be provided with shade and plenty of water to drink.

