ADVERTISEMENT

T. Narsipur in Mysuru dist. sizzles at 40.1 degrees C

April 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

This year’s summer is one of the severest in recent memory and this is evident in the public response with roads in Mysuru city being bereft of the usual crowd for much of daytime. | Photo Credit: file photo

T. Narsipur in Mysuru district recorded 40.1 degrees C on Saturday, underlining the severity of the summer this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a High Temperature bulletin and it transpires that apart from Mysuru, temperatures between 40.1 degrees C and 42 degrees C were also recorded in Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and a few other districts.

While T. Narsipur recorded 40.1 degrees C, the average temperature in Mysuru based on observations at different hoblis, was pegged at 39.5 degrees C, and it was 39.4 degrees C for Mandya for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.  Chamarajanagar recorded 39.2 degrees C while Kodagu which was once known for its pleasant weather conditions sizzled at 36.5 degrees C during the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum temperature in Shivamogga was 38.6 degrees C, underlining the severity of the heat across the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This year’s summer is one of the severest in recent memory and this is also evident in the public response as streets in Mysuru city seem to be devoid of the usual crowd from 10 a.m. onwards till late in the evening. However, there is semblance of activity and rush after dusk when the temperature drops considerably.

The minimum temperature for Mysuru was 22.9 degrees C while it was 22.2 degrees C for Kodagu. The minimum temperature in Hassan was 20.4 degrees C while in Chamarajanagar the minimum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees C while it was 22.4 degrees C in Shivamogga.

The key advisory issued by KSNDMC to the general public is to avoid going out or exposing to the sun, especially between noon and 3 p.m; to drink sufficient water to keep oneself hydrated even if one is not thirsty and not to leave animals and pets in parked vehicles. It also advised that animals and pets should be provided with shade and plenty of water to drink.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US