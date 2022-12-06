T. Narsipur: Elusive leopard keeps forest staff on their toes

December 06, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Despite placing nearly 30 camera traps and 16 cages in villages that are in the grip of a leopard scare in T. Narsipur taluk, the leopard continues to be on the prowl in the surroundings, keeping the forest personnel on their toes for nearly 45 days. The first death due to leopard attack was reported on October 31 and the second killing occurred on November 1.

The forest personnel forming teams were camping in areas the elusive leopard was frequenting based on the camera trapping images retrieved since the operation to capture it began.

Even while keeping a close watch on its movements at Ukkalagere Betta where it was camera trapped twice, the forest officials were now planning to rework their strategy instead of combing to enmesh the elusive cat.

Hoping that the leopard might stray out from its hideouts if human movement (combing operation) was lessened, two machans are now being built atop two trees in Ukkalagere Betta for night-long watch. Two teams will keep a watch at the spots along with the vets.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Kamala Karikalan told The Hindu “We have now decided to wait for it to fall into our trap and take up combing operations after a couple of days of observation. All new methods are being employed to entrap the leopard. The calls made by locals are being attended to in search of the elusive cat.”

She said a forest team rushed to a sugarcane field at Bannur following suspicion of a leopard hiding there but it was not sighted. .

Four advanced camera traps

Four advanced camera traps that send alerts to the registered mobile number along with pictures the moment an animal was camera trapped are being procured from Tumakuru for the operations.

“We have sought those traps to increase the chances of its early capture. A bigger cage that can be conveniently watched from a distance is also being procured. A new method has been employed now to attract the animal and the results have to be seen tomorrow,” the DCF added.