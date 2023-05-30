ADVERTISEMENT

T. Narasipur accident: President, PM express grief

May 30, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next kin of the deceased

The Hindu Bureau

People gather near a car after it collided with a private bus claiming the lives of 10 people including two children, near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura, in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the deaths of ten persons in the accident that took place near T. Narasipura in Mysuru district on Monday.

A tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Mysuru. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The injured would be given ₹50,000, the PMO’s tweet added.

President mourns deaths

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her grief over the deaths in the T. Narsipur accident too.

“Pained to learn about the unfortunate loss of lives, including those of children in a road accident in Mysuru. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” said a tweet from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

