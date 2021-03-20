System to fill up vacancies in advance mooted: Ashok

HUBBALLI

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said that his department was contemplating bringing in a system wherein candidates will be recruited and trained for a year to immediately fill up posts that become vacant following the retirement of employees.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the ‘village-stay’ programme at Chabbi village in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday, Mr. Ashok said that the idea was still in the nascent stage and will be taking shape in another three to four months.

The Minister said that currently recruitments are conducted after much delay and complaints are raised repeatedly over vacant posts, which naturally affect the functioning of various offices. “The idea is to conduct recruitment well in advance, train the fresh candidates for a year before posting them for regular works. They will replace the retiring employees the day they retire,” he said, clarifying that still several aspects were required to be sorted out particularly clearance from the Finance Department.

Mr. Ashok, who also heads the Cabinet sub-committee to review the need for merger or closure of departments and review of cadre, said that the issue was being dealt at length considering the financial implications in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suggestions regarding doing away with some departments and mergers will be considered.

“Various suggestions have come in saying that the merger or closure will bring about savings in terms of administrative expenses and also systematic use of available manpower making the officials and employees more professional. The move will help in doing away with unwanted posts,” he said.

He said that the earlier recommendations of the Harnahalli Ramaswamy-led committee on administrative reforms will also be considered while finalising the modalities for mergers and closures.

The Minister said that the Revenue Department had already taken up digitalisation and drone surveys had been commissioned in five districts on a pilot basis. Various steps were being taken to make the department more active and people friendly, he added.