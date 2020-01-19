‘System of district rank allocation based on pass percentage not infallible’

S. Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said the opinion of stakeholders in the field of education – teachers, students, academicians and parents – would be elicited on the prevailing system of allocating ranks to districts for SSLC and II PU result.

He was speaking to presspersons after inaugurating a programme marking the centenary year of government higher primary school in Chikkamagadi village in Shikaripur taluk on Saturday. He said the existing system of allocation of ranks to districts on the basis of pass percentage in SSLC and PU result should not be considered infallible. It is a known fact that, it is not possible to assess the level of comprehension and learning of students in this system. The possibility of evolving a more scientific method of analysing academic progress needs to be contemplated, he said.

Referring to the debate on the ranking system, he said that while a section of teachers felt it was necessary to maintain a competitive spirit between districts, there was also the opinion that it was not the right method of analysing academic performance. The State government would take a call on the abolition of ranking system after eliciting the opinion of the stakeholders, he said.

He said measures would be taken to provide uniforms and text books to students of government schools in the first week of June. B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP was present.