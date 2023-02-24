February 24, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

A synchronised vulture survey of south India will take place across the contiguous forests of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (Karnataka), Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary (Tamil Nadu) and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (Kerala) on February 25 and 26. In Bandipur, 40 points have been identified for the survey and 70 Forest Department personnel and 40 volunteers will take part in the exercise which will help conserve the endangered species.

Walkathon held

A walkathon for health was held in Mysuru on Friday as part of the 52nd annual conference of Indian Pharmacological Society. The walkathon was flagged off by former international cricketer Javagal Srinath from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple opposite the palace. Mr. Srinath spoke of the benefits of simple exercise such as walking to maintain one’s health. T.M. Pramod Kumar, organising secretary of the conference and principal of JSS College of Pharmacy, G.V. Pujar, vice-principal, and other officials were present.

Auto drivers protest

Members of the Mysuru Autorikshaw Drivers Trust staged a black flag protest in Mysuru on Friday against the advent of rapido bike and scooter taxis. The agitating drivers said the rapido bikes and taxis were operating without permit since 3 years. This has affected the licensed autos who were losing potential customers and facing financial distress and were at the receiving end of financial institutions, said the auto drivers urging the authorities to ensure justice to them.