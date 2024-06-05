Symposium on biochemistry, food science and nutrition conducted at CFTRI

The Society of Biological Chemists (India), Mysuru Chapter, in association with CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, and AFST (I), conducted a symposium on ‘Food for our Future: The Role of Biochemistry, Food Science and Nutrition’ at IFTTC auditorium on the CSIR-CFTRI campus here recently.

It was organised on the occasion of the birth centenary year {1924-2024} of late Dr. M.R. Raghavendra Rao, late Dr. H.S.R. Desikachar, late Dr. M.S. Narasinga Rao, formerly deputy directors.

G. Muralikrishna, former Chief Scientist and Head, Department of Biochemistry, spoke about the event and the scientists in whose honour it was held.

The symposium was inaugurated by V. Prakash, former director of CSIR-CFTRI and former distinguished scientist of CSIR. Former Chief Scientists and Heads of Biochemistry, Grain Science Technology and Protein Chemistry and Technology of CSIR-CFTRI spoke about their close rapport with the centenarian scientists, a press release said here.

N. Chandrasekhara, R.N. Tharanathan, P.V. Salimath lauded the biochemical knowledge, leadership, dynamism, organisational skills and discipline of late Dr. M.R. Raghavendra Rao as well as the support he rendered to specific areas such as spices, carbohydrate chemistry and novel enzymes. His support to biochemical research rendered many quality publications, several Ph.Ds and grant-in-aid projects to the Biochemistry Department, they added.

Dr. M.R.Raghavendra Rao’s contribution in bringing 30 years of research of CFTRI (1950-1980) was specifically emphasized by Sreemathi Hariprasad, former Head of Information and Publicity, CSIR-CFTRI.

S.Z. Ali, Malleshi N.G. and Arun Chandrasekhar narrated their experiences of working with late Dr H.S.R. Desikhachar and his role in carrying out pioneering research on parboiling of rice, technological aspects of millets/minor-millets, premixes of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook cereals and milling aspects of various pulses - easy to mill and difficult to mill. They emphasized his guidance and leadership had helped them to carry forward the research on grains which resulted in several excellent publications, patents, processes and technology transfers to industries.

A.G. Appu Rao, who worked for his Ph.D under the guidance of late Dr. Narasinga Rao, also paid rich tribute for his knowledge base in the three-dimensional structure of proteins and related biophysical aspects. He especially praised his leadership in guiding several Ph.D candidates resulting in high quality publications in reputed journals. He specifically mentioned his simplicity, punctuality and candid interactions with staff and students in exchange of views in the area of biophysics.

In his address, Dr. Prakash remembered his close association with the above-mentioned centenarians and appreciated their pivotal role in building strong schools in various facets of basic research in food science. He recalled his close rapport with late Dr. M.S. Narasinga Rao and praised his encouragement to him when he was a research scholar and scientist for his publications in peer reviewed journals.

The noted scientist advised all the young students and scientists to concentrate on the emerging areas such as prebiotics, probiotics, synbiotics and post-biotics. He emphasized the need for packed foods without packaging films and also stressed the necessity to work on molecular aspects of sensory perception and nutraceuticals.

He added that a lot of scope exists on various regional foods of India with respect to their production and technological aspects.

