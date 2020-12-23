Symbol change causes confusion in Srichand

Electors who exercised their votes during the first phase of gram panchayat elections in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday had to face a minor confusion after symbols of the contestants were replaced in the ballot paper.
Polling in Ward No 2 in Srichand Gram Panchayat in Kamalapur taluk was stopped by the presiding officer after voters complained about a change in the election symbol of a contestant on the ballot paper. As soon as polling commenced, confusion prevailed among voters as the election symbol of toothpaste allotted to candidate Gajanand Dattaprasad was replaced with toothbrush symbol on the ballot paper.
Mr. Dattaprasad complained to the polling officials about the error.
However, officials said that the candidate’s symbol in Form 10 was mentioned as toothbrush. Polling resumed after the authorities rectified the mistake.
Similarly, the symbol of Jairaj Halage in Ward No 1 in Kinni Sadak Gram Oanchayat in Kamalapur taluk was trumpet, but on the ballot paper, it appeared as a man blowing a wind brass. The State Election Commission announced re-polling in this panchayat on Thursday.
