Symbiosis wins moot court

Symbiosis Law School of Pune won the 11th annual M.K. Nambyar Memorial National Level Moot Court Competition 2021 organised by Karnataka Law Society’s Rajalakhamgouda Law College.

Judges of the competition handed over a cash Prize of ₹30,000 and a trophy to the team during a virtual ceremony in Belagavi on Sunday.

A team of young students from the Government Law College, Mumbai, won the second prize of ₹20,000 and a trophy.

The best female speaker prize consisting of ₹10,000 in cash and a trophy was bagged by Manusti and the best male speaker prize consisting of ₹10,000 in cash and a trophy was won by C. Balakrishnan of Sastra Deemed to be University, Tamil Nadu.

Balakrishnan also won the Ashok N. Potdar best mooter award consisting of ₹5,270 in cash. The best memorial prize consisting a cash prize and a trophy was won by Central University, South Bihar. A total cash prize of ₹80,000 was awarded to winners of various sections of the competition.

Professor and Dean, PES University, Bengaluru, Sandeep S. Desai was the chief guest at the valedictory function and the judge of the final round of arguments.

In his valedictory address, Dr. Desai said that “Law is common sense made difficult”. He spoke of the various ways in which lawyers are playing a crucial role in society. He highlighted how one can be a key instrument in the justice delivery process.

Principal of Rajalakhamgouda Law College A.H. Havaldar welcomed the guests at the valedictory. Moot Court Coordinator Ashwini Parab announced the prizes. Students Kshama Bhat and Priyanka Rathi introduced the dignitaries. Moot court student secretary Rohit Latur proposed a vote of thanks. Advocate and Chairman, governing council of the college, S.V. Ganachari chaired the event.