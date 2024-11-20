 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SWREU seeks railway employees’ support in polls for recognition of trade unions

Published - November 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway Employees’ Union (SWREU) has sought the support of railway employees in the elections for recognition of trade unions for Indian Railways scheduled to be held from December 4 to 6.

Representatives of SWREU, which is affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), held a press conference in Mysuru recently to highlight the problems of the railway employees and cautioned them against being swayed by “colourful propaganda, temptation and pressure tactics”.

A statement issued by SWREU president K. Somashekar called upon the railway employees to choose a trade union that upholds their interests and rights.

Contending that the problems of the railway employees were increasing on account of the “anti-employees” policy of the Central government, the SWREU said the process of privatization of railways, which has started in the name of economic reforms since 1991, was transforming the railways from “service” sector to “commercial” sector.

While a number of facilities and concessions extended by the railway were being withdrawn, the number of employees were also being reduced, the SWREU lamented.

With the process of appointment as a result of retirement or other reasons has stopped, the pressure of work on the existing employees was increasing, the statement said. Also, the frequency of accidents were on the rise while permanent jobs were being replaced by contract jobs, the statement added.

The demands of SWREU includes restoration of Old Pension Scheme, release of 18 months of DA/DR arrears of government employees and pensioners that was withheld during COVID-19 and restoration of the senior citizens concessions withdrawn during COVID-19.

Published - November 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.