SWREU seeks railway employees’ support in polls for recognition of trade unions

The South Western Railway Employees’ Union (SWREU) has sought the support of railway employees in the elections for recognition of trade unions for Indian Railways scheduled to be held from December 4 to 6.

Representatives of SWREU, which is affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), held a press conference in Mysuru recently to highlight the problems of the railway employees and cautioned them against being swayed by “colourful propaganda, temptation and pressure tactics”.

A statement issued by SWREU president K. Somashekar called upon the railway employees to choose a trade union that upholds their interests and rights.

Contending that the problems of the railway employees were increasing on account of the “anti-employees” policy of the Central government, the SWREU said the process of privatization of railways, which has started in the name of economic reforms since 1991, was transforming the railways from “service” sector to “commercial” sector.

While a number of facilities and concessions extended by the railway were being withdrawn, the number of employees were also being reduced, the SWREU lamented.

With the process of appointment as a result of retirement or other reasons has stopped, the pressure of work on the existing employees was increasing, the statement said. Also, the frequency of accidents were on the rise while permanent jobs were being replaced by contract jobs, the statement added.

The demands of SWREU includes restoration of Old Pension Scheme, release of 18 months of DA/DR arrears of government employees and pensioners that was withheld during COVID-19 and restoration of the senior citizens concessions withdrawn during COVID-19.