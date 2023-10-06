HamberMenu
SWR trains see change in timings, cancellations, diversions

October 06, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Rishikesh Bahadurdesai B 9727

South Western Railway officials said on Friday that they had revised the timings of Vande Bharat Express running between Dharwad and KSR Bengaluru for the convenience of passengers.

The timings have been revised at SSS Hubballi and Yesvantpur stations with effect from October 7, 2023.

Train No. 20661 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will arrive/depart SSS Hubballi at 11.00/11.05 a.m. instead of 11.30/11.35 a.m. In the return direction, Train No. 20662 Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will arrive/depart Yesvantpur at 06.58/07.00 p.m. instead of 07.13/07.15 p.m. However, the timings of these trains at all other stations will remain unchanged.

SWR has notified the cancellation of the following train services due to safety-related maintenance work over Guntur division.

Train No. 17329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express will remain cancelled from October 9 to 10, 2023. Train No. 17330 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will remain cancelled from October 10 to 11, 2023.

SWR has notified the diversion of the following train services due to safety-related maintenance work. Train No. 12835 Hatia–Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express, starting from Hatia on October 10, 2023, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Train No. 12889 Tatanagar–Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express, starting from Tatanagar on October 13, 2023, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Train No. 18111 Tatanagar-Yesvantpur Weekly Express, starting from Tatanagar on October 12, 2023, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations, skipping stoppage at Eluru station.

As notified by South Central Railway, the Train No. 22818 Mysuru-Howarh Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing on October 8, 2023, will be rescheduled by 180 minutes from Mysuru due to engineering related works at Bapatla station.

