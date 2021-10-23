SWR to run two trains with LHB coaches

‘These are far superior to ones made by ICF’

South-Western Railway will be replacing conventional coaches with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, which provide superior passenger comfort for the following special trains, a release said.

The conventional rake of Train 06249 / 06250 Yeshwanthpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Yeshwanthpur Sampark Kranti Express Special will be replaced with LHB coaches from October 27 at Yeshwanthpur and from October 30 at the Hazrat Nizamuddin end. The services of special trains have also been extended till further orders.

Similarly, the rake of Train 02629 / 02630 Yeshwanthpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin - Yeshwanthpur Express Special will be replaced with LHB coaches from October 26 at Yeshwanthpur and from October 29 from Hazrat Nizamuddin.

The above mentioned trains will run with a revised composition: two AC 2-tier coaches, five AC 3-tier coaches, six second-class sleeper coaches, two general second-class coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans with generator, two high-capacity parcel vans, and one pantry car.

LHB coaches are far superior to ICF coaches with respect to passenger comfort, safety, speed, corrosion, maintenance, and aesthetics. These coaches are also longer as compared to ICF design resulting into more carrying capacity, the press release added.