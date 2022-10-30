Karnataka

SWR to run special trains to clear seasonal rush

South Western Railway has decided to run special trains to clear the seasonal rush of passengers.

Train No. 06253/06254 Mysuru – Tuticorin – Mysuru Weekly Special Express will make three special trips. These trains will have a total of fifteen coaches comprising One AC Two tier, Two AC Three tier, Ten Sleeper Class and Two Second Class Cum Luggage & Brake Vans with Disabled-Friendly Compartment. It will leave Mysuru on November 4, 11 and 18 (Fridays) at 12.05 p.m. and reach Tuticorin at 5 a.m. the next day (Saturdays). The train will have stoppages at Mandya (12:58/01:00 PM), KSR Bengaluru (02:45/03:00 PM), Bengaluru Cantonment (03:10/03:12 PM), Hosur (04:28/04:30 PM), Dharmapuri (06:03/06:05 PM), Salem (07:30/07:40 PM), Namakkal (08:28/08:30 PM), Karur (09:13/09:15 PM), Dindigul (10:30/10:32 PM), Madurai (01:15/01:20 AM), Virudhunagar (02:05/02:10 AM) and Kovilpatti (02:43/02:45 AM) stations.

In the return direction, Train No. 06254 Tuticorin – Mysuru Weekly Special Express leave Tuticorin on November 5, 12 and 19 (Saturdays) at 3 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 8.30 a.m. on the next day (Sunday). The train will have stoppages at Kovilpatti (04:08/04:10 PM), Virudhunagar (04:58/05:00 PM), Madurai (05:50/05:55 PM), Dindigul (06:55/07:00 PM), Karur (08:08/08:10 PM), Namakkal (08:43/08:45 PM), Salem (10:05/10:10 PM), Dharmapuri (12:34/12:36 AM), Hosur (01:50/01:52 AM), Bengaluru Cantonment (03:25/03:27 AM), KSR Bengaluru (04:10/04:15 AM), Kengeri (04:34/04:35 AM) and Mandya (05:48/05:50 AM) stations.

South Central Railway will operate some one-way special express trains on demand to clear extra rush.

Train No. 07421 Kachiguda – Yesvantpur One-way Special Express leave KSR Bengaluru on October 30 (Sunday) at 10.30 p.m. to reach Yesvantpur at 10.50 a.m. on October 31 (Monday). This train will have a composition of 1 – A/C Two tier coach, 1- A/C First Class cum A/C Three tier coach, 10 – Sleeper Class Coaches, 6 – General Second Class Coaches and 2- Second Class Luggage cum Brake-Vans.

The train will have stoppages at Shadnagar (11:20/11:21 PM), Jadcherla (11:54/11:55 PM), Mahbubnagar (12:20/12:22 AM), Wanaparthi Road (12:40/12:41 AM), Gadwal (01:35/01:36 AM), Kurnool City (02:48/02:50 AM), Dhone (04:05/04:10 AM), Anantapur (06:15/06:17 AM), Dharmavaram (07:18/07:20 AM), Hindupur (08:20/08:22 AM) and Yelahanka (10:04/10:05 AM) stations.

Train No. 07149 Yesvantpur – Tirupati One-way Special Express leave Yesvantpur on 31.10.2022 (Monday) at 03:20 PM and reach Tirupati at 10:10 PM on the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Krishnarajapuram (04:03/04:05 PM), Jolarpettai (06:35/06:37 PM), Katpadi (08:00/08:05 PM), Chittor (08:35/08:37 PM), Pakala (09:05/09:06 PM) stations.

This train will have a composition of 1 – A/C Two tier coach, 1- A/C First Class cum A/C Three tier coach, 10 – Sleeper Class coaches, 6 – General Second Class coaches and 2- Second Class Luggage cum Brake-Vans.


