SWR to remove reservation from some coaches

31 October 2021 01:00 IST

Objective is to permit more unreserved commuter travel

South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to de-reserve some second-class seating coaches and have them earmarked as unreserved to permit more unreserved commuter travel in nominated trains.

The details of these special trains along with the number of coaches to be run as unreserved with effect from their respective dates are as follows:

With effect from November 1: Train 07301/07302 Mysuru-Dharwad-Mysuru Express Special will run with two second-class seating coaches (D4, D5) earmarked as unreserved; Train 06531 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Express Special will run with two second-class seating coaches (D3, D4) earmarked as unreserved; Train 06201/06202 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Superfast Express Special will run with eight second-class seating coaches (D11 to D18) earmarked as unreserved; Train 06295/06296 Mysuru-Talguppa- Mysuru Express Special will run with eight second-class seating coaches (D11 to D18) earmarked as unreserved; Train 07357/07358 Yeshwantpur-ShivamoggaTown-Yeshwantpur Intercity Special will run with four second-class seating coaches (D9 to D12) earmarked as unreserved; Train 06529/06530 KSR Bengaluru-Talguppa-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express Special will run with eight second-class seating coaches (D11 to D18) earmarked as unreserved; Train 02725/02726 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Superfast Intercity Express Special will run with seven second-class seating coaches (D11 to D17) earmarked as unreserved; Train 06549/06550 KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi-KSR Bengaluru Superfast Express Special will run with one second-class seating coach (D3) earmarked as unreserved; Train 06581SSS Hubballi-Mysuru Express Special will run with two second-class seating coaches (D3, D4) earmarked as unreserved; Train 06582 Mysuru-SSS Hubballi Express Special will run with two second-class seating coaches (D2, D4) earmarked as unreserved; Train 07307 Mysuru-Bagalkot Express Special will run with two second-class seating coaches (D4, D5) earmarked as unreserved; Train 07308 Bagalkot-Mysuru Express Special will run with two second-class seating coaches (D2, D5) earmarked as unreserved.

With effect from November 8: Train 06589 KSR Bengaluru-Miraj Express Special will run with one second-class seating coach (D2) earmarked as unreserved; Train 06227/06228 Mysuru-Talguppa-Mysuru Express Special will run with two second-class seating coaches (D2, D4) earmarked as unreserved; Train 06535 Mysuru-Solapur Express Special will run with two second-class seating coaches (D2, D4) earmarked as unreserved;

Train 07373 Yeshwantpur-SSS Hubballi Weekly Express Special is running with two second-class seating coaches (D3, D4) earmarked as unreserved with effect from October 29. Train 07374 SSS Hubballi-Yeshvantpur Weekly Express Special is running with two second-class coaches (D3, D4) as unreserved with effect from October 30.