SWR to hire 904 apprentices from Karnataka, and districts of adjoining States

South Western Railway has invited applications from ITI-pass candidates to engage them as Act Apprentices against 904 slots in its divisions and workshops for a period of one year. Online application submission through www.rrchubli.in started on July 3. The last date for submission of application is August 2.

Preference will be given to candidates who have registered with local employment exchanges in Karnataka, and the adjoining districts of neighbouring States being served by the SWR, including Dharmapuri, Salem and Vellore in Tamil Nadu, Anantapur and Chittor in Andhra Pradesh, Sangli in Maharashtra, and Goa State.

The selected candidates will be paid a stipend of ₹7,000 a month during the training period without there being any boarding or lodging facilities. The advantage, however, would be that the course completed Act-Apprentices get 20% reservation in open market recruitment.

Candidates with fitter, welder (gas and electric), electrician, refrigeration and air-conditioning, computer operator and programming assistant, machinist, carpenter, painter and stenography trades can apply for the engagement in Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions and at Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, and Central Workshop in Mysuru.

While choosing the location and trade during online application, one has to be careful to select the right one as the same cannot be changed once the application is submitted.

If prescribed numbers of candidates are not available under different reserved categories, the vacancies will be filled from unreserved categories.

The engagement will be on merit-basis, 50% of marks each scored in SSCL or class 10, and ITI, being considered to prepare the merit list. The candidate should be over the age of 15. The maximum age for general candidates is 24, while there will be relaxation for reserved categories.

While submitting the online application, candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹100, which is waived off for SC, ST, women, and persons with benchmark disability categories.

