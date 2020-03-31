Karnataka

SWR to convert 312 coaches into isolation wards

This will be done as per the prototype approved by Railway Board

The South Western Railways is gearing up to convert 312 coaches into isolation and quarantine wards. They will be modified as per the prototype approved by the Railway Board, SWR said in a release on Tuesday. An official said the modification of coaches began on Tuesday, and it will benefit nearly 2,500 people.

As per the prototype, middle berths and ladders will be removed for better comfort and space. They will also be equipped to hold oxygen cylinders, and will have electric sockets. Two bathrooms and two lavatories are provided diagonally in the coach, which will also have charging points for mobile phones and laptops.

“Indian Railways is planning to initially modify 5,000 passenger coaches to meet the requirement of any possible exigency. This has been possible due to the nation-wide lockdown from March 25 and Indian Railways has suspended all passenger train services across the country,” the release stated.

Around 120 coaches will be converted in Hubballi workshop and another 120 in the Mysuru workshop. Depots in Hubballi, Bengaluru, Yeshwanthpur and Mysuru will convert 18 coaches each.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 6:40:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/swr-to-convert-312-coaches-into-isolation-wards/article31219378.ece

