SWR to cancel 16 train services for doubling work between Hindupur-Penukonda

Also, six trains will be partially cancelled and four will be diverted

To facilitate doubling of track with electrification of the line between Hindupur and Penukonda, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to cancel services of 16 trains, partially cancel six trains and divert four trains from March 21 to March 29.

The trains that are going to be cancelled include Bengaluru Cantonment-Dharmavaram MEMU daily passenger trains, Secunderabad-Yeshwantpur Garibrath Express, Udyan Daily Express from Mumbai to Bengaluru, Solapur-Hassan Daily express, and others.

A press release from SWR said: “Yelahanka to Penukonda was severely constrained leading to limitation in mobility. In order to enhance the line capacity, doubling works were sanctioned in 2015-16. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹1,104 crore. Already, 82 km of the route has been commissioned with double lines. The balance stretch between Hindupur to Penukonda is targeted to be commissioned by March 2022.”

Anup Dayanand Sadhu, chief commercial manager (passenger services), at a press conference, said that to minimise inconvenience caused to passengers, SMSes have been sent to those who had booked tickets. “Additional catering facilities will be provided on the trains running on diverted routes to meet the needs of the passengers, and refund of the ticket fare for fully cancelled and partially cancelled trains will be provided as per the rules,” he said.