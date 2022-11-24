SWR studying feasibility of doubling Yelahanka-Devanahalli line

November 24, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a move that will aid in increasing services to the airport, the South Western Railway (SWR) is exploring the feasibility of doubling the railway line from Yelahanka to Devanahalli.

This comes after a recent visit by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Halt Station. The Minister had reviewed existing train services to the airport, and during his visit, the suggestion had come for doubling the line which will help in providing more services on the corridor.

The SWR had started providing train services to the airport by running DEMU trains in January 2021, and after the electrification of the line, MEMU trains services were introduced in July. Though an affordable mass transit system is available to the airport, due to various factors, patronage to the train services has remained poor all these months. The SWR and BIAL, the operator of the airport, deliberated on measures to increase the patronage for the existing service, but nothing has worked so far.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shyam Singh said that doubling of the line is being studied. “The proposal to double the line is in its nascent stage. We are studying its feasibility.”

The Yelahanka-Devanahalli line is part of Bengaluru-Chickballapur light railway (narrow gauge - 62 km) which became operational in August 1915. Considering the historical significance, the SWR had signed an agreement with INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) to restore four heritage stations on the line: Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avathihalli and Nandi.

Rail activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “Doubling of the line will help in many ways that include increasing the frequency of services, running trains as per schedules, and bringing down the travel time. The existing single track poses several operational constraints. During his visit, the Railway Minister too was convinced about upgrading the infrastructure and running more trains on the corridor. There is a need to implement an automatic signalling system in the city to bring more efficiency in train services.”

Rajkumar Dugar of Citizens for Citizens added, “Punctuality of the trains between the city and Airport is very poor. The major reasons include single track between Yelahanka and Devenahalli and Baiyppanahalli to Channasandra line. Other factors include authorities not giving required importance for improving patronage. In the coming days, the footfall at KIA will increase at a rapid rate with the commissioning of Terminal II. In the interest of the air passengers and employees working at KIA, there is a need to provide a rail network from Doddajala that gives seamless access to the terminals.”

While sanctioning the suburban rail project, K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited), the agency executing the project, was asked to construct 41 km KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli line on a priority basis. However, the KRIDE ‘de-prioritised’ the line and considered Baiyappanahalli- Chikkabanavara corridor as a priority. The KRIDE has been criticised for buying time to float the tender for the corridor.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is building an ORR -Airport metro line from Central Silk Board to the airport. Rail activists say this will help people travelling from eastern and southern parts of the city, whereas the suburban rail from Majestic to the airport will help people living in the central part and western parts of the city.