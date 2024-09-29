ADVERTISEMENT

SWR responds to concerns on safety of Whitefield skywalk

Published - September 29, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A recent social media post raised alarm over the safety of the skywalk at Whitefield Railway Station, Bengaluru. The post claimed that the skywalk was “shaking violently” owing to poor maintenance, creating a hazardous situation for pedestrians.

An X user Karnataka Portfolio called for urgent intervention from authorities to inspect and repair the structure, warning that failure to address the issue could lead to a serious accident, endangering commuters. The post quickly gained traction, drawing attention to the condition of the foot overbridge and sparking concerns among regular commuters.

In response, South Western Railway (SWR) issued a statement addressing the concerns. According to SWR, the foot overbridge at Whitefield station had undergone regular inspections by railway engineers, in addition to a recent assessment by an independent third-party expert. “This foot overbridge has also been inspected by a Structural Engineering Professor from Bengaluru University along with Railways officials on Saturday,” the statement read, emphasising that the structure was found to be “structurally sound and safe.”

