SWR registers growth in various segments

Published - August 02, 2024 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway has registered substantial growth across various segments with a significant increase in the earnings for the month of July.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR Manjunath Kanamadi, passenger revenue of the zone was ₹286.28 crore for July 2024 which is 7.51% more than the corresponding period last year. Similarly the zone has registered an earnings of ₹14.19 crore during July, an increase of 10.6% compared to previous year.

Additionally, other coaching revenue rose to ₹25.01 crore, up from ₹23.67 crore last year, contributing an additional ₹1.34 crore and reflecting a growth of 5.66%. The parcel services segment saw a significant jump, with revenue increasing by 10.6% to ₹14.19 crore from ₹12.83 crore last year, the release said.

The number of passengers carried by the zone increased to 13.25 million from 13 million, a growth of 1.92%. And efficient ticket checking efforts have resulted in the detection of 42,000 cases, generating additional earnings of ₹2.37 crore.

The freight revenue for July 2024 was ₹329.68 crore, contributing significantly to SWR’s overall earnings.

General Manager Arvind Srivastava has lauded the efforts by the officials and staff for the growth, the release said.

