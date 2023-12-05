ADVERTISEMENT

SWR records 9.32% growth in freight loading

December 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Growth in revenue by freight is 31.1%

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway Zone has registered a growth of 9.32% in freight loading between April and November 2023 when compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. As a result there is an increase of 31.1% in revenue, a release said.

According to the press release, the railway zone recorded 31.45 million tonnes originating freight loading up to November during the current financial year which amounts to growth of 9.32% over previous fiscal. The growth resulted in a revenue of ₹3100.07 crores.

During the year SWR 13.50 million tonnes of Iron Ore which is a growth of 31.1%, 449 Automobile rakes which is a growth of 37.31% and an average of 2062 Wagons per day which is 4.94% more than the corresponding period of last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

By loading 13.5 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 5.56 million tonnes of Steel, 1.43 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 0.72 million tonnes of Fertilizer, 0.59 million tonnes of RMSP, 449 Automobile rakes, 6.5 million tonnes of Coal, 0.66 million tonnes of Cement, 0.02 million tonnes of Foodgrains, 0.46 million tonnes of Container and 1.99 million tonnes, the zone has earned ₹3100.07 crores of freight revenue which is 31.1% more than the revenue earned during corresponding period of last financial year.

General Manager of SWR Sanjeev Kishore commended the concerted efforts of the railway staff and stakeholders in ensuring a steady and efficient freight movement across the region, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US