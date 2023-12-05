SWR records 9.32% growth in freight loading

December 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The South Western Railway Zone has registered a growth of 9.32% in freight loading between April and November 2023 when compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. As a result there is an increase of 31.1% in revenue, a release said.

According to the press release, the railway zone recorded 31.45 million tonnes originating freight loading up to November during the current financial year which amounts to growth of 9.32% over previous fiscal. The growth resulted in a revenue of ₹3100.07 crores.

During the year SWR 13.50 million tonnes of Iron Ore which is a growth of 31.1%, 449 Automobile rakes which is a growth of 37.31% and an average of 2062 Wagons per day which is 4.94% more than the corresponding period of last year.

By loading 13.5 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 5.56 million tonnes of Steel, 1.43 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 0.72 million tonnes of Fertilizer, 0.59 million tonnes of RMSP, 449 Automobile rakes, 6.5 million tonnes of Coal, 0.66 million tonnes of Cement, 0.02 million tonnes of Foodgrains, 0.46 million tonnes of Container and 1.99 million tonnes, the zone has earned ₹3100.07 crores of freight revenue which is 31.1% more than the revenue earned during corresponding period of last financial year.

General Manager of SWR Sanjeev Kishore commended the concerted efforts of the railway staff and stakeholders in ensuring a steady and efficient freight movement across the region, the release said.