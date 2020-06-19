SWR office near Majestic sealed after rail official tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru

19 June 2020 21:06 IST

The Bengaluru Divisional office of South Western Railway (SWR) was sealed on Friday after a railway official tested positive for COVID-19. The office, located next to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station in Majestic, was sanitised.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma told The Hindu that the official was working at Hebbal Railway Station and had, just two days ago, visited the divisional office to submit an application. “We have sanitised both the divisional office and the railway station where he was working. The official was asymptomatic. A few days ago, he had consulted a doctor for knee pain and surgery was required for that. He had to undergo a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. His primary contacts have been identified and have undergone testing,” he said.

