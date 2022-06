SWR notification on special trains to North East

Special Correspondent June 28, 2022 20:41 IST

Special Correspondent June 28, 2022 20:41 IST

North East Frontier Railway has decided to run three trips only special train service between Dibrugarh – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 02986 Dibrugarh – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Special will depart from Dibrugarh at 07:30 AM (Tuesday) on 05.07.2022 & 12.07.2022 and will arrive at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 08:15 PM (Thursday).

In return direction, Train No. 02987 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Dibrugarh Weekly Superfast Special will depart from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 10:15 AM (Friday) on 01.07.2022, 08.07.2022 & 15.07.2022 and will arrive at Dibrugarh at 11:30 PM (Sunday).

En-route, the special train (02986) will have stoppages at New Tinsukia (08:15/08:20 AM), Simaluguri Jn (09:38/09:40 AM), Mariani Jn (10:33/10:38 AM), Furkating Jn (12:15/12:17 PM), Dimapur (01:24/01:26 PM), Diphu (02:00/02:02 PM), Lumding Jn (02:33/02:35 PM), Chaparmukh Jn (03:45/03:47 PM), Jagi Road (04:43/04:45 PM), Guwahati (07:20/07:30 PM), Kamakhya (07:40/07:42 PM), New Bongaigaon (10:03/10:05 PM), New Jalpaiguri (03:00/03:10 AM), Kishanganj (04:10/04:12 AM), Malda Town (06:50/07:00 AM), Rampur Hat (08:52/08:54 AM), Dankuni (11:48/11:53 AM), Andul (12:45/12:47 PM), Kharagpur Jn (02:10/02:20 PM), Bhadrakh (04:58/05:00 PM), Cuttack (06:23/06:25 PM), Bhubaneswar (07:00/07:05 PM), Khurda Road Jn (07:25/07:40 PM), Berhampur (09:10/09:12 PM), Palasa (10:51/10:53 PM), Srikakulam Road (11:47/11:49 PM), Vizianagaram Jn (12:45/12:47 AM), Visakhapatnam (01:45/02:05 AM), Duvvada (02:35/02:37 AM), Vijayawada Jn (06:55/07:05 AM), Perambur (01:55/02:00 PM), Katpadi Jn. (04:00/04:15 PM) and Whitefield (07:15/07:16 PM).

In return direction, the special train (02987) will have stoppages at Whitefield (10:41/10:42 AM), Katpadi Jn. (01:50/01:55 PM), Perambur (03:35/03:40 PM), Vijayawada Jn. (09:50/10:00 PM), Duvvada (03:38/03:40 AM), Visakhapatnam (04:20/04:40 AM), Vizianagaram Jn. (05:35/05:37 AM), Srikakulam Road (06:31/06:33 AM), Palasa (07:35/07:37 AM), Berhampur (08:27/08:32 AM), Khurda Road Jn (10:25/10:40 AM), Bhubaneswar (11:05/11:10 AM), Cuttack (11:43/11:45 AM), Bhadrakh (01:48/01:50 PM), Kharagpur Jn (04:15/04:23 PM), Andul (05:45/05:47 PM), Dankuni (06:52/06:57 PM), Rampur Hat (09:41/09:43 PM), Malda Town (12:25/12:35 AM), Kishanganj (02:33/02:35 AM), New Jalpaiguri (04:30/04:40 AM), New Bongaigaon (09:10/09:12 AM),Kamakhya (12:25/12:27 PM), Guwahati (12:45/01:00 PM), Jagi Road (02:15/02:17 PM), Chaparmukh (02:50/02:52 PM), Lumding (04:15/04:17 PM), Diphu (04:50/04:52 PM), Dimapur (05:40/05:42 PM), Furkating Jn. (06:50/06:52 PM), Mariani Jn. (07:34/07:39 PM), Simaluguri Jn. (08:30/08:32 PM) and New Tinsukia (10:25/10:30 PM).

Coach Composition

The trains to consist of eight AC-3 tier coaches, ten second class sleeper coaches and two luggage cum brake-vans with generator (total 20 Coaches).

The following trains will be cancelled as notified by North East Frontier Railway for breaches between Jatinga Lumpur - New Harangajao, Bandarkhal - Ditokcherra and other several locations in Lumding - Balharshah section of Lumding Division. Train No. 12504 Agartala - Bengaluru Cantonment Weekly Superfast Express commencing journey from Agartala on 02.07.2022 & 09.07.2022 will be cancelled.

Train No. 12503 Bengaluru Cantonment – Agartala Weekly Superfast Express commencing journey from Bengaluru Cantonment on 05.07.2022 & 12.07.2022 will be cancelled.