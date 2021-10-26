SWR Mysuru division observes Vigilance Awareness Week

The Central Vigilance Commission is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1. As per the directives of the Railway Board, Mysuru division of South Western Railway is observing Vigilance Awareness Week 2021.

“Independent India at 75; self-reliance with integrity” is the theme for the Vigilance Awareness Week. “This awareness week campaign affirms our commitment to promote transparency and probity in public life through citizen participation,” a release said.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru division, SWR, administered the integrity pledge to officers and staff of the divisional office at the Open Air Auditorium of the office on Irwin Road. He also emphasised that corruption has been one of the major obstacles to economic, political and social progress of the country. While administering the pledge, he urged all the stakeholders, supervisors and staff to stay firm and commit to the highest standards of honesty and integrity at all times and work together to eradicate corruption.

Prashanth Mastiholi, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, briefed about the various events planned during the week and motivated all the staff and other stakeholders to participate in them. The events that have been planned in the week include cycle rally, general knowledge and quiz competition, essay competition, and skit by scouts and guides.