SWR moves 7.02 lakh tonnes of foodgrains across State

The South Western Railway has transported 7.02 lakh tonnes of foodgrains across Karnataka between March 25 and May 5 to ensure their availability during the lockdown due to COVID-19.

A release said 270 rakes of foodgrains comprising of rice and wheat was transported from different parts of the country to be unloaded at various places in Karnataka.

The rakes were handled at various depots of Food Corporation of India (FCI) including Whitefield, Krishnarajapuram, Ballari and Hubballi.

Continuous monitoring of rakes was done at the highest level which includes members from Railways, State Government and FCI, the release added.

In addition, 4 rakes (10,400 tonnes) of potatoes were unloaded at Hassan and 10 rakes of sugar were moved from various sugar plants.

SWR also carried 120 rakes (3,12,000 tonnes) of fertilizers for farmers in Karnataka and was unloaded at Mysuru New Goods Terminal, Mandya, KDAG (Tumakuru), Hassan, Amaravati Colony (Davangere), Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Navalur (Hubballi), Vijayapura, Desur (Belagavi) Koppal, etc. during this lockdown period, the release added.

In spite of the lockdown and stoppage of construction activities, SWR could deal with 49 rakes (1,27,400 tonnes) of cement and the authorities said cement unloading will now pick up since activities in the rural construction sector are permitted. Cement rakes were unloaded at Doddaballapur, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Navalur and Desur.

Apart from this, 90 rakes (2.34 lakh tonnes) of petroleum, oil and lubricants was unloaded at various destinations across the State for transportation and distribution in the hinterland as a result of which there was no scarcity of POL anywhere in Karnataka, the release said.

The railways also moved 410 rakes (16,40,000 tonnes) of coal for thermal power generation at NTPC/Kudgi plant, JSW Steel Plant, West Coast Paper Mills/Dandeli and BMM power-cum-steel plant near Vyasa Colony, the release added.