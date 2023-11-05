SWR launches special trains, cancels and partially cancels some trains, and changes timings of others

November 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

SWR has decided to run two special trains between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Vijayapura and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru–Belagavi to cater to the increased passenger demand during the upcoming Deepavali festival.

Train No. 06231/06232 SMVT Bengaluru–Vijayapura–SMVT Bengaluru Special Express (one trip): Train No. 06231 SMVT Bengaluru–Vijayapura Special Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7 PM on November 10, 2023 and arrive at Vijayapura at 10:55 AM the following day. The train will have stoppages at Tumakuru (08:30/08:32pm), Arsikere (10:20/10:25pm), Birur (11:05/11:07pm), Chikjajur (11:55/11:57pm), Chitradurga (12:35/12:37am), Rayadurg (02:20/02:22am), Ballari Cant (03:43/03:45am), Toranagallu (04:13/04:15am), Hosapete (04:45/04:50am), Munirabad (04:57/04:58am), Koppal (05:18/05:20am), Gadag (06:03/06:05am), Badami (07:13/07:15am), Bagalkot (07:43/07:45am) and Almatti (08:18/08:20am) stations.

In the return direction, Train No.06232 Vijayapura–SMVT Bengaluru Special Express will depart from Vijayapura at 5 PM on November 14, 2023 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 09:30 AM the following day. This special train will also make stops at Almatti (06:03/06:05pm), Bagalkot (06:53/06:55pm), Badami (07:18/07:20pm), Gadag (09:13/09:15pm), Koppal (10:13/10:15pm), Munirabad (10:33/10:35pm), Hosapete (10:55/11:00pm), Toranagallu (11:33/11:35pm), Ballari Cant (12:00/12:02am), Rayadurg (03:00/03:02am), Chitradurga (04:30/04:32am), Chikjajur (05:10/05:12am), Birur (06:08/06:10am), Arsikere (06:50/06:52am) and Tumakuru (08:30/08:32am) stations.

Train No. 06585/06586 SMVT Bengaluru–Belagavi–SMVT Bengaluru Special Express (one trip): Train No. 06585 SMVT Bengaluru–Belagavi Special Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 8 PM on November 10, 2023 and arrive at Belagavi at 8 AM the following day. The train will have stoppages at Tumakuru (09:43/09:45pm), Arsikere (11:05/11:10pm), Birur (11:48/11:50pm), Davangere (01:03/01:05am), Harihar (01:18/01:20am), Haveri (02:08/02:10am), SSS Hubballi (04:50/04:55am), Dharwad (05:23/05:25am) and Londa (06:53/06:55am) stations.

In the return direction, Train No. 06586 Belagavi–SMVT Bengaluru Special Express will depart from Belagavi at 6:50 PM on November 14, 2023 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 6 AM the following day. The train will have stoppages at Londa (07:38/07:40pm), Dharwad (09:08/09:10pm), SSS Hubballi (09:55/10:00pm), Haveri (11:08/11:10pm), Harihar (11:56/11:58pm), Davangere (12:18/12:20am), Birur (01:40/01:42am), Arsikere (02:25/02:30am) and Tumakuru (03:43/03:45am) stations.

Both the above special trains will comprise a total of sixteen coaches, including one AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, two general second class, and two second class luggage cum Brake-Vans/Disabled friendly compartments. For more information and reservation details, please visit the official website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or dial 139 or contact your nearest railway station.

Cancelled trains

SWR has cancelled the services of some trains due to an accident of a passenger train in the Kantakapalle-Alamanda section of the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway. Train No. 18047 Shalimar­ - Vasco-da-Gama Amaravati Express journey commencing on October 31, 2023 is cancelled. Train No. 12863 Howrah-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Daily Express journey commencing on October 31, 2023 is cancelled. Train No. 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama - Shalimar Amaravati Express journey commencing on November 3, 2023 will be cancelled. Train No. 12864 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Howrah Daily Express journey commencing on November 2, 2023 will be cancelled. Train No. 12246 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Howrah Duranto Express journey commencing on November 2, 2023 will be cancelled. Train No. 22888 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Howrah Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express journey commencing on November 2, 2023 will be cancelled.

Central Railway has notified the revision in timings of Train Nos. 16577/16578 for the newly launched weekly express operating between Yesvantpur and Bidar stations. The revised timings will be effective from the day of its service. The revised timings are available online and in railway stations.

In view of railway related works in Vasco-Castle Rock, Hubballi-Karajgi and Hubballi-Ballari sections, the following trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled as detailed below: Train No. 07585/07586 Guntakal-Chikjajur-Guntakal Daily Passenger Special will be cancelled from 03.11.2023 to 30.11.2023. Train No. 07329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayapura Daily Intercity Express Special will be cancelled from 03.11.2023 to 30.11.2023. Train No. 07330 Vijayapura-SSS Hubballi Daily Intercity Express Special will be cancelled from 04.11.2023 to 01.12.2023.

Partial cancellations

Train No. 07589 Tirupati-Kadiridevarapalli Daily Passenger Special journey commencing from 03.11.2023 to 30.11.2023 will be partially cancelled between Guntakal-Kadiridevarapalli stations.

Train No. 07589 Kadiridevarapalli-Tirupati Daily Passenger Special journey commencing from 04.11.2023 to 01.12.2023 will be partially cancelled between Kadiridevarapalli-Guntakal stations.

Train No. 17333 Miraj-Castle Rock Daily Unreserved Express journey commencing from 03.11.2023 to 30.11.2023 will be partially cancelled between Londa-Castle Rock and it will short terminate at Londa station.

Train No. 17334 Castle Rock-Miraj Daily Unreserved Express journey commencing from 03.11.2023 to 30.11.2023 will be partially cancelled between Castle Rock-Londa and it will originate from Londa station instead of Castle Rock.

Due to safety-related maintenance works at Banavar, Devanur, Tiptur and Ammasandra stations of Mysuru division, the following trains will be partially cancelled as detailed below:

Train No. 16214 SSS Hubballi-Arsikere Daily Express journey commencing on 05.11.2023, 12.11.2023, 20.11.2023, 27.11.2023 & 03.12.2023 will be partially cancelled between Birur-Arsikere stations and it will short terminate at Birur.

Train No. 16213 Arsikere-SSS Hubballi Daily Express journey commencing on 06.11.2023, 13.11.2023, 21.11.2023, 28.11.2023 & 04.12.2023 will be partially cancelled between Arsikere-Birur stations and it will be originated from Birur station at its schedule time.

Diversions

As notified by South Central Railway, Train No. 12509 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Guwahati tri-weekly Superfast Express journey commencing on November 8 and 10, 2023, will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, and Nidadavolu due to safety-related works.

Conversions

One rake of Train Nos. 12741/12742 Vasco Da Gama-Patna-Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express will be converted to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) stock from the conventional (IRS) rake with effect from 15th November 2023 from Vasco Da Gama and 18th November 2023 from Patna Junction. The revised composition of LHB rakes will be as follows:

Existing Coaches: AC Two tier (2), AC Three tier (2), Sleeper Class (11), General Second Class (4), Parcel Van (1), SLR (2) Total: 22 Coaches.

Revised Coaches: AC First Class (1), AC Two tier (2), AC Three tier (5), AC-Three tier Economy (4), Sleeper Class (2), General Second Class (2), Pantry Car (1), Parcel Van (1), Generator car with luggage and brake vans (2) Total: 20 Coaches.

Revised timings

West Central Railway has notified the revision in train timings for two train services effective from the journey commencing on November 5, 2023. The revised timings at some stations for the respective trains are as follows:

The revised timings for Train No. 22691 KSR Bengaluru-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Daily Express will be as follows: The train will arrive/depart at Itarsi Junction at 19:23/19:25 hrs instead of 19:16/19:18 hrs, at Bhopal Junction will arrive/depart at 20:55/21:05 hrs instead of 20:50/21:00 hrs.

The revised timings for Train No. 12193 Yesvantpur-Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Express will be as follows: The train will arrive/depart at Itarsi Junction at 19:30/19:40 hrs instead of 19:20/19:30 hrs, at Pipariya will arrive/depart at 20:30/20:32 hrs instead of 20:20/20:22 hrs and Narsinghpur arrive/depart at 21:30/21:32 hrs instead of 21:20/21:22 hrs.