SWR installs devices on two bridges to monitor water level

In an initiative that will help monitor water levels at railway bridges built over rivers, particularly during monsoon, South Western Railway (SWR) has brought two major bridges under the Intelligent River Level Monitoring System.

According to a press release, intelligent river level monitoring instruments have been installed at two major bridges in the Londa-Miraj section of Hubballi division. While bridge no. 44 between Gunji and Khanapur railway stations is built over the Malaprabha, bridge no. 184 between Kudachi and Ugar Khurd railway stations is built across the Krishna. According to railway authorities, these instruments will serve as a safe alternative to monitoring excess or sudden water flow or flash floods manually.

These instruments help the railway staff monitor water level continuously as the device communicates and transmits the river level data to a centrally located server regularly. Another important feature of the new system is that the water level can be monitored from anywhere, any time through an Internet browser. In the newly installed system, the staff will also be able to receive SMS alerts based on various thresholds of regular level, danger level, and high flood level. And any alarming condition at the site is immediately communicated through SMS generated by the central server and sent to the phones of the officers concerned, the release said.