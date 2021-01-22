SWR GM inspects track, rail infrastructure

The broad gauge line of Talaguppa-Birur section of Mysuru Division of South Western Railway was inspected by SWR General Manager A.K. Singh on Friday.

A release said the focus of the annual inspection was on the operational safety of the section. Major and minor stations including Talaguppa, Sagara Jambagaru, Arsalu, Shivamogga Town, and Birur were inspected after which there as a review of the performance of the Division.

The team inspected sanitation, water supply, waiting rooms, refreshment rooms, retiring rooms, booking offices, Running Room, Route Relay Interlocking cabins, crew lobby etc at the railway stations besides railway quarters.

Mr. Singh also inspected the Malgudi Museum at Arsalu, Railway Hospital and dispensaries apart from points and crossings at yards, Level Crossing (LC) gates, railway curves, major and minor railway bridges along the railway line and railway colonies at some locations.

During the course of the inspection, a holiday home was also inaugurated at Talaguppa. In line with railways’ commitment to expand green cover across railway environment and enhancement of cleanliness levels, Sujata Singh, President, SWRWWO, inaugurated Buddha Park at Talaguppa Railway Colony. A children’s park at Sagara Jambagaru was also inaugurated, the release added.

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, Shivamogga, met Mr. Singh and discussed issues related to development of Talaguppa, Sagara, and Arasalu stations and important railway projects in Shivamogga constituency apart from land acquisition exercise pertaining to Shivamogga-Shikaripura section. During the course of inspection, Mr. Singh declared cash awards to outstanding employees and distributed merit certificates on the spot, said the release.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, and other senior officials and heads of various departments were present, the release added.