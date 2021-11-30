SWR caution

The South Western Railway, Mysuru division, has cautioned people against movement of people and livestock in and around Doddabydarahalli firing range in Mandya district from December 1 to 3.

In a statement here, the Railways said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be conducting the second phase of annual range classification target practice between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Therefore the neighbouring villagers are hereby requested to avoid movement of people and livestock in the area to avoid any untoward incident”, the statement said.