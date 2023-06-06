SWR cancels seven trains from Bengaluru

June 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The South Western Railways (SWR) on Tuesday cancelled seven trains from Bengaluru due to post-rescue restoration work at Bahanaga Bazar station of South Eastern Railway.

The trains scheduled from Bengaluru to various eastern States have been cancelled. The trains cancelled on Tuesday include, train no. 22887 Howrah-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express, train no. 12504 Agartala- Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express, and train no. 12863 Howrah-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express,

The trains cancelled for Wednesday include train no. 12254 Bhagalpur-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Anga Weekly Superfast Express journey. Train no. 12864 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Howrah Daily Superfast Express journey commencing on June 8 will be cancelled. Train no. 22888 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Howrah Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express journey commencing on June 8 will be cancelled.

Train no. 12503 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Agartala Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express journey commencing on June 9 will be cancelled.

