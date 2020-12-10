SWR cancels Kisan Rail citing poor patronage

Citing poor response from farmers, the South Western Railways (SWR) has cancelled the Kisan Rail special train service, which it had introduced in September to transport agricultural produce.
The train was operated from KSR Bengaluru to H. Nizamuddin in Delhi via Mysuru, Hubballi, Pune, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra cantonment, and Mathura.
E. Vijaya, chief PRO of SWR, said: “A total of 12 trips of Kisan rail services (train number 00625) operated from Bengaluru covering various destinations such as Mysuru and Hubballi. Agricultural commodity weighing 1,729 tonnes was transported and it had helped the SWR earn ₹82 lakh. We made all efforts to popularise the service by even roping in APMC markets, but demand remained low.” The first train from Bengaluru was operated on September 19.
