SWR begins production of masks, sanitisers

With the demand for masks going up in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the South Western Railway has decided to utilise the facilities at its Diesel Loco Shed and Railway Carriage Workshop to manufacture masks and other protective wears and sanitisers.

According to a release issued here SWR has begun production of face masks, protective gowns with hoods and shoe covers which are required for the doctors and paramedical staff and Health Department personnel, particularly those dealing with suspected cases of the pandemic.

A total of nine railway employees and two supervisors have volunteered for the work. During normal days, this section of the workshop does the job of stitching, furbishing berth covers, curtains on train coaches and other work. The masks are being made using cotton cloth with bands for adjustment and can be reused after washing, the release said.

At the laboratory of Diesel Loco Shed located on Gadag Road in Hubballi, the manufacturing of hand sanitisers has begun following an initiation taken by Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede. The sanitiser is prepared with the composition of surgical spirit, aloevera gel, glycerol, and scent. The team is presently manufacturing 10 litres of hand sanitisers per day.

General Manager of South Western Railway A.K. Singh has commended the initiative.

However as the railways is facing the problem of scarcity of raw materials, it has requested non-governmental organisations to contribute raw materials required for manufacture of masks and sanitisers, the release said.