GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SWR announces cancellation of some train services

Published - October 21, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway has announced the cancellation of the following services: Train No 07585 Chikjajur-Guntakal Daily Passenger Special and Train No 07586 Guntakal-Chikjajur Daily Passenger Special will be cancelled on October 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30, 31, November 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, December 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13 due to track maintenance works in the Chitradurg-Challakere section.

Train No 07395 Ballari-Davangere DEMU Special, Train No 07396 Davangere-Ballari DEMU Special, Train No 07397 Hosapete-Ballari DEMU Special and Train No 07398 Ballari-Hosapete DEMU Special will be cancelled on October 22, 23 and 24 due to technical and operational constraints.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.