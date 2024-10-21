SWR announces cancellation of some train services

South Western Railway has announced the cancellation of the following services: Train No 07585 Chikjajur-Guntakal Daily Passenger Special and Train No 07586 Guntakal-Chikjajur Daily Passenger Special will be cancelled on October 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30, 31, November 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, December 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13 due to track maintenance works in the Chitradurg-Challakere section.

Train No 07395 Ballari-Davangere DEMU Special, Train No 07396 Davangere-Ballari DEMU Special, Train No 07397 Hosapete-Ballari DEMU Special and Train No 07398 Ballari-Hosapete DEMU Special will be cancelled on October 22, 23 and 24 due to technical and operational constraints.