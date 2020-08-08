Swollen Netravathi inundates low lying areas in Bantwal

Mangaluru

08 August 2020 14:07 IST

The swollen Netravathi has inundated low lying areas in Bantwal town even as rains continued to pound the coastal districts and Ghat regions on Saturday.

The taluk administration has shifted people residing in low lying areas of Bantwal to safe places. The river was flowing above the danger level of 8.5 metres in Bantwal, having reached beyond 9 metres.

Goodinabali-Bantwal Road, Baddakatte Fish Market, Panemangaluru and surrounding areas have remained waterlogged since morning.

Jeppinamogaru and surrounding areas on the banks of Netravathi in Mangaluru city too are under the threat of being inundated. The administration is in the process of shifting people in low lying areas to safe places.