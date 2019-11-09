SWM project: Citizens will have to pay additional fee

Citizens of Hubballi-Dharwad will have to shell out more from their pockets once the new comprehensive solid waste management (SWM) project gets implemented in the twin cities.

This was indicated by the Commisioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Suresh Itnal during the stakeholders’ meeting on SWM (Solid Waste Management) here on Friday evening.

Under the comprehensive SWM project, construction of two compost units at garbage dumping yard on Karwar Road in Hubballi and at Hosayallapur in Dharwad have been initiated and are likely to be completed by the year-end.

According to Mr. Itnal, once the SWM project gets functional the residents would have to pay an additional SWM user fee in their property tax.

This is apart from the SWM cess that they are already paying and those who generate above 500 kg biodegradable waste per day will have to pay penalty, if they don’t set up composting units of their own.

As per the rule book, SWM user charges can be levied on the citizens. As of now ₹7.5 crore is the SWM cess out of the total property tax of ₹70 crore collected per annum by the HDMC. The user charges is likely to generate the same revenue. During the meeting held to collect feedback on the State policy on solid waste management, the officials informed the participants that the urban local bodies would have to submit stakeholders suggestions and also the steps already taken under the SWM project to the government.

The officials told the meeting that the municipal corporation will be selling the compost and plastic waste to meet the annual operation and maintenance cost of ₹50 crore.

The SWM user charges, likely to be around 2% or less of the property tax, will also be utilised towards the same, the officials said.

Mr. Itnal also informed that meeting that the corporation planned to widen the tax net and bring more commercial properties under it.

Mr. Itnal told the stakeholders that under the ₹60-crore comprehensive SWM project, 176 auto tippers had already been commissioned to collect door-to-door waste, which was around 80%. But he pointed out that segregation of waste was just only 36% and steps would be taken to make it cent per cent gradually.

Several participants gave their suggestions and expressed their grievances during the meeting. Residents can also send suggestions by email: hdmcswachhbharat@gmail.com.