Swimmers want pools opened for training

05 April 2021 22:08 IST

A team is set to leave for a Tokyo Olympics qualification event

The Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA), on Monday, made a representation to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Health Minister K. Sudhakar about the blanket ban on swimming activities announced by the State government in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The swimming fraternity wants at least the training facilities for competitive swimmers to be kept open. A 10-member Indian swimming team, which is currently in the city for training, is set to leave for Uzbekistan on April 9 to take part in a Tokyo Olympics qualification event.

With the government recently allowing gymnasiums to function at 50% capacity after having initially asked them to shutter down, the swimmers too are hopeful of securing partial relief.

“Both assured that they will give some relief,” said KSA secretary Satish Kumar.

A few hundred swimmers, coaches and members of affiliated clubs also gathered at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to appeal to the government to reopen the pools.

“Many families depend on swimming pools for their living and careers of many coaches and pool maintenance staff are also at stake. Our sport was beginning to see some semblance of normalcy in the past few months, but the Karnataka government’s recent order will affect many lives. We requested them to reconsider it,” added Mr. Satish Kumar.

