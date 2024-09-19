Swiggy creates new career path for its delivery partners through ‘Project Next’

Swiggy’s new initiative, ‘Project Next’, is set to equip its delivery partners with skilling, training, internship, and employment opportunities in its value chain.

The initiative is the latest under ‘Swiggy Skills’ announced earlier this month with the Union government’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

With Project Next, the delivery partners will take on a new role within Swiggy as sales executives; they will be responsible for onboarding and managing Swiggy’s growing restaurant network, especially in tier two and tier three cities, offering restaurants high-quality support on the platform.

According to a press release, the project aims to enhance restaurant expansion across more than 150 growing markets and offer delivery partners a meaningful career advancement.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “Swiggy works with nearly 4 lakh delivery partners across the country. To empower this group, we launched Project Next under our Swiggy Skills initiative. This unique programme will help delivery partners transition from ‘blue collar’ to ‘white collar’ workers. It is heartening to see that within weeks of launch, hundreds of partners under ‘Project Next’ have already onboarded over 360 restaurants.”

The on-demand convenience platform has plans to transition hundreds of delivery partners across cities such as Vadodara, Amritsar, Nashik, Agra, and Dharwad.

Ravindra Khati, a 27-year-old delivery partner with Swiggy, is now a sales executive in Sikar, Rajasthan. “For the past few years, I’ve been trying to pursue a career as a government teacher but haven’t been successful in securing a position. However, my role at Swiggy has sparked my interest in a career within the private sector, and I can now envision myself thriving in this environment,” he expressed.

