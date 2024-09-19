ADVERTISEMENT

Swiggy creates new career path for its delivery partners through ‘Project Next’

Published - September 19, 2024 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Swiggy’s new initiative, ‘Project Next’, is set to equip its delivery partners with skilling, training, internship, and employment opportunities in its value chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative is the latest under ‘Swiggy Skills’ announced earlier this month with the Union government’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

With Project Next, the delivery partners will take on a new role within Swiggy as sales executives; they will be responsible for onboarding and managing Swiggy’s growing restaurant network, especially in tier two and tier three cities, offering restaurants high-quality support on the platform. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the project aims to enhance restaurant expansion across more than 150 growing markets and offer delivery partners a meaningful career advancement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “Swiggy works with nearly 4 lakh delivery partners across the country. To empower this group, we launched Project Next under our Swiggy Skills initiative. This unique programme will help delivery partners transition from ‘blue collar’ to ‘white collar’ workers. It is heartening to see that within weeks of launch, hundreds of partners under ‘Project Next’ have already onboarded over 360 restaurants.”

The on-demand convenience platform has plans to transition hundreds of delivery partners across cities such as Vadodara, Amritsar, Nashik, Agra, and Dharwad.

Ravindra Khati, a 27-year-old delivery partner with Swiggy, is now a sales executive in Sikar, Rajasthan. “For the past few years, I’ve been trying to pursue a career as a government teacher but haven’t been successful in securing a position. However, my role at Swiggy has sparked my interest in a career within the private sector, and I can now envision myself thriving in this environment,” he expressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US