Sweets made of clay in protest against price hike

In a novel protest condemning the price hike of essential commodities, among others, members of the All India Mahila Janawadi Sanghatane (State Unit) made sweets and savouries out of clay to mark Deepavali celebrations here on Tuesday.

Padmini Kiranagi and Jagadevi Noolkar, members of the sanghatane, said that people are affected due to loss of livelihood and the skyrocketing prices of essentials. “We have prepared sweets and savouries out of clay to remind our Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the plight of the common people who are facing the wrath of price hike,” they said.

The protestors demanded that the Union Government roll back increase in prices of essential commodities and fuel. Instead of helping people to combat the ravages of the pandemic, the BJP-led Government has hiked the prices of essential products.

They demanded that the government extend free foodgrains scheme through Public Distribution System (PDS) and give subsidy for edible oil.