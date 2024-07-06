ADVERTISEMENT

‘Swavalambi Sthree’ for women empowerment launched

Published - July 06, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

Participants and dignitaries during the launch of Swavalambi Sthree in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rotary Mysore and Rotary Mysore East, in collaboration with Taliru Foundation and NR Foundation, have launched “Swavalambi Sthree”, a free auto rickshaw driving training initiative aimed at empowering underprivileged women, most of whom are single mothers.

The program offers comprehensive training that includes motor driving skills and essential life skills such as financial literacy, self-defence, communication skills and counselling. The goal is to equip these women to thrive in the profession of auto rickshaw driving, providing them with valuable skills despite less educational qualifications.

The Rotary Mysore and Rotary Mysore East, in collaboration with the Taliru Foundation and NR Foundation, will train 25 women in the program’s first rollout, which spans four months to six months. As a result, Mysuru will soon see an increase in the number of women autorickshaw drivers, providing safer transportation options for both residents and tourists, a release said here.

Arun Kumar Singh, RTO (Retd.), and R. Guru inaugurated the initiative.

Praveen N. and Rohit Subbayya, the newly elected presidents of the Rotary Mysore and Rotary Mysore East respectively and Chitra A.R., founder and director of Taliru Foundation were present.

The training sessions will be held at the NR Center for Community Development, next to the Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College, Valmiki Road, Paduvarahalli, Vinayakanagara here. For details contact Sowmya on 9961289252

