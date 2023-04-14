Swaroop’s supporters celebrate in Hassan

April 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Hassan

A festive atmosphere prevailed outside the residence of H.P. Swaroop in Hassan on Friday, after former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced the party ticket for him.

His supporters gathered at his residence and greeted him. Among those who greeted him were former Hassan CMC president H.S.Anil Kumar, Swaroop’s uncle. Swaroop’s supporters celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets and raising slogans in his favour.

Speaking to press persons, Mr. Swaroop said he was happy for being chosen as the party candidate. He said he got the ticket with the blessings of JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda, State president C.M. Ibrahim, Mr. H.D.Kumaraswamy, H.D.Revanna, Prajwal Revanna, Suraj Revanna and Bhavani Revanna. He also said the election campaign in Hassan would be held under the leadership of Mr. Revanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Swaroop, former vice-president of Hassan ZP and son of former JD(S) MLA H.S.Prakash, has been an aspirant for the party ticket. Mr. Kumaraswamy had been supporting him. However, Mr. .Revanna wanted to field his wife, Ms. Bhavani. Addressing a meeting of party workers at Kakkenahalli on January 23, Ms. Bhavani claimed that senior leaders of the party had decided to field her for Hassan seat. She did campaign in the villages along with her husband and sons - Prajwal Revanna, Lok Sabha member, and Suraj Revanna, MLC.

Meanwhile, Mr.Kumaraswamy repeatedly said that he would field an ordinary party worker for Hassan. The differences within Deve Gowda’s family on the issue widened as both Mr. Prajwal and Mr. Suraj stood by their mother and passed comments criticising their uncle - Mr. Kumaraswamy. However, finally, Mr. Kumaraswamy chose the ‘ordinary worker’.