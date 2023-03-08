ADVERTISEMENT

Swaroop meets Revanna in Hassan

March 08, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Hassan ZP vice-president and JD(S) leader H.P.Swaroop, an aspirant for the party ticket for the Hassan seat, met former Minister H.D. Revanna in Hassan on Wednesday. 

Both have not been seen together in recent days due to disagreements over the party’s candidate for Hassan seat. Mr. Swaroop met Mr. Revanna at the Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna’s residence in the town. They had a discussion for about half-an-hour. 

Mr. Swaroop later told the media that the meeting was routine and nothing out of the ordinary.”We have not discussed the party’s candidate. He told me that senior leaders of the party would resolve it”, he said.

The meeting of the two gained significance due to the imbroglio over the selection of the candidate for Hassan. 

Swaroop, son of late MLA H.S. Prakash, has the support of former CM H.D.Kumaraswamy, while Mr. Revanna is in favour of fielding his wife Bhavani Revanna. Last month, Ms. Bhavani Revanna claimed that the party leaders had decided to field her for Hassan seat. Later, Mr. Kumaraswamy intervened to state that he would field an ordinary worker.

CONNECT WITH US