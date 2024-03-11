Swarna Shishu Dhama NICU/SNCU inaugurated at KIMS

March 11, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Swarna Shishu Dhama NICU (Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit)/ SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) built at a cost of ₹1.5 crore at Karnataka Institute of for Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) by entrepreneur V.S.V. Prasad to cater to advanced healthcare requirements of newborns was formally inaugurated and handed over to the institute by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi on Monday.

Inaugurating the hi-tech facility built in memory of Chigurupati Mallikarjun Rao, Mr. Joshi said that the new facility will help reduce infant mortality. The Minister also inaugurated an MRI scan facility at KIMS on the occasion.

Mr. Joshi said that while Coal India donated equipment worth ₹5.5 crore required for advanced health care needs of newborns, Swarnaa Group has built the NICU/SNCU for babies born in facilities other than the hospital.

Lauding the initiative by managing director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad, Mr. Joshi said that the facility will be of great help in meeting the healthcare needs of newborns in North Karnataka region.

He said that the Union government has given grants under various heads to KIMS Hospital, including grants for building the mother and child hospital, hostel and others.

He, however, said that although grants to KIMS from the State government has reduced, he was committed to getting more funds for the development of the institute.

Mr. Prasad said that he volunteered to build the facility and hand it over to KIMS because as he knew that civil works usually take a longer time to be completed under the government set-up.

“We have made sure that high medical standards are maintained while creating the facility. It has jointless resilient sheet floor (medical grade); HEPA filter Central AC; segregation of baby’s room; international quality equipment and NICU dedicated for post cardiac cases. Private hospitals charge in thousands for such facilities, but in KIMS, it will be made available free to the poorest of the poor,” he said.

Presiding over the function, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said that due to the interest taken by Mr. Joshi, KIMS has developed as a premier healthcare institute in the region. He said that he will take up the issue of reduced grants for KIMS with the State government.

Mayor Veena Baradwad, MLA N.H. Konaraddi, DHO Shashi Patil, Director of KIMS S.F. Kammar, Principal Ishwar Hosamani, the former director Ramalingappa Antaratani and others were present.

Spread over 6,700 sq ft, the unit has been provided with all hi-tech equipment and facilities available in private hi-tech hospitals. The 45-bed SNCU will be able to treat up to 200 outborn babies per month as it has already been provided with requisite staff. An additional 15 personnel will soon be deployed, he said.

NICU/SNCU has Preterm ICU, Term ICU, Step Down, Kangaroo mother care, motherside babies and others along with accessory areas like counselling room, data operator rooms, milk expression areas, fluid preparation areas and equipment/drug storage areas.