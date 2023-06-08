‘Swaranubhuthi’ to be held on July 9 to raise awareness on palliative care

June 08, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Swaranubhuthi, a music concert in support of the families affected by chronic diseases like cancer, HIV, paralysis, cerebral palsy etc., and to raise awareness on the palliative care, will be held in Mysuru on July 9.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Kalamandira.

Singers Divya Raghavan, Ajay Warrier, Lakshmi Vijay and Shree Harsha will be performing at the concert — an annual event of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), which runs free palliative care in multiple locations in Karnataka, since 2015.

The music concert for raising funds to support free palliative care and families of those affected by the long-lasting diseases was held in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022. In 2020, the legendary singer, late Dr. S.P. Balasubrahmanyam performed in Swaranubhuthi which was held at the KSOU convocation hall.

The SVYM’s palliative care initiative has served around 8,400 families since the launch, according to the organisers.

In 2022-23, 811 patients in Mysuru, 216 in Hassan, 163 patients in Bengaluru, 156 patients in Dharwad, and 118 patients in Sargur were taken care under the free and accessible palliative care, a note said.

SVYM’s home-based palliative care began in 2009, empowering families and caregivers to continue care at home. The uninterrupted care and support during COVID-19 and lockdown was helpful to the helpless families.

Institutional palliative care of SVYM was launched in 2018. A 16-bedded palliative care center at PKTB and CD Hospital, in collaboration with the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, was launched to support the patients.

Another 10-bedded center in collaboration with Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences was inaugurated which was followed by the operation of a 10-bedded facility at the Vivekananda Memorial Hospital of SVYM in Sargur, Mysuru district.

The initiative is also focusing on training and research with active participation of medical and paramedical institutions.

