ADVERTISEMENT

Swamiji thanks admn., police for preventing animal sacrifice in Devikeri

December 20, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Yadgir

Sri Dayanand Swami, president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal, also lauds the villagers for dropping the practice after being convinced of the need to follow the law

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Dayanand Swami is the president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Sri Dayanand Swami, president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal, has thanked the district administration and the Police Department for successfully preventing animal sacrifice during the annual fair of the village goddess in Devikeri of Shorapur taluk on Monday and Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, the swamiji said that the villagers had prepared to sacrifice animals during the fair. But, it was stopped after the district administration intervened in the issue and took immediate action to create awareness among villagers about the law that prevents animal sacrifice and punishes law breakers.

Apart from this, the Police Department also deployed adequate personnel in the village to ensure law and order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The swamiji also thanked the villagers for dropping the practice of sacrificing animals after being convinced of the need to follow the law by the district administration, the police and Prani Daya Sangha and celebrating the festival in a smooth manner.

He further urged the district administration to prevent such practice in the future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US