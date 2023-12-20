GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swamiji thanks admn., police for preventing animal sacrifice in Devikeri

Sri Dayanand Swami, president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal, also lauds the villagers for dropping the practice after being convinced of the need to follow the law

December 20, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Dayanand Swami is the president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal

Sri Dayanand Swami is the president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Sri Dayanand Swami, president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal, has thanked the district administration and the Police Department for successfully preventing animal sacrifice during the annual fair of the village goddess in Devikeri of Shorapur taluk on Monday and Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, the swamiji said that the villagers had prepared to sacrifice animals during the fair. But, it was stopped after the district administration intervened in the issue and took immediate action to create awareness among villagers about the law that prevents animal sacrifice and punishes law breakers.

Apart from this, the Police Department also deployed adequate personnel in the village to ensure law and order.

The swamiji also thanked the villagers for dropping the practice of sacrificing animals after being convinced of the need to follow the law by the district administration, the police and Prani Daya Sangha and celebrating the festival in a smooth manner.

He further urged the district administration to prevent such practice in the future.

