Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakti to be launched on March 23

March 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakti scheme, a self-employment scheme supported by the State government, will be launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 23.

A meeting of senior officials to review the progress of the scheme before the launch was chaired here on Sunday by the Chief Minister in which Youth Affairs Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda and several senior officials took part. A release from the Chief Minister’s office said that the women’s self-help groups have been active for many years, and that a self-employment scheme has been formulated for the first time for youth, which has to be prioritised by the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the zilla panchayats (ZPs).

Advising bankers to support youth during the time of advancing the loans for Yuvashakti groups, Mr. Bommai said that the banks are free to give loans of more than ₹5 lakh fixed by the government if the projects are profitable. “The work of ZP CEOs does not end with the formation of joint liability groups and distribution of revolving funds. Groups have to be identified, help them avail loans and start units. They should guide them till production starts,” he added.

So far, orders have been issued to form joint privilege committees in each village under Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakthi scheme. While 6,509 joint privilege committees have been constituted, 5,393 are being constituted. The government has released ₹10,000 to each of the 1,754 committees. The note said that 100 model proposals have been submitted to the banks and banks have given approval to 551 projects.