Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated

With an appeal to the people, especially the youth, to take an oath to build a strong nation inspired by Swami Vivekananda, ‘National Youth Day’ was observed across the district on Sunday.
Special lectures recollecting the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and rallies marked the day. K. Yalakki Gowda, CEO, Mandya ZP, distributed free laptops under the State government scheme to the students of the Government College for Women (GCW) on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here and urged students to tread the path shown by Swami Vivekananda.
He said youngsters should imbibe Swami Vivekananda’s ideals as his messages were still relevant.
Swami Vivekananda was also remembered by Youth Congress leaders who took out a march in the town. Youth Congress president Lokesh and others stressed upon the need to protect the ideals and thoughts of Swami Vivekananda.
