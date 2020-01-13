Karnataka

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated

ZP CEO K. Yalakki Gowda, Mandya MLA M. Srinivas, and others distributing free laptops to students on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary in Mandya on Sunday.

ZP CEO K. Yalakki Gowda, Mandya MLA M. Srinivas, and others distributing free laptops to students on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary in Mandya on Sunday.  

more-in

With an appeal to the people, especially the youth, to take an oath to build a strong nation inspired by Swami Vivekananda, ‘National Youth Day’ was observed across the district on Sunday.

Special lectures recollecting the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and rallies marked the day. K. Yalakki Gowda, CEO, Mandya ZP, distributed free laptops under the State government scheme to the students of the Government College for Women (GCW) on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here and urged students to tread the path shown by Swami Vivekananda.

He said youngsters should imbibe Swami Vivekananda’s ideals as his messages were still relevant.

Swami Vivekananda was also remembered by Youth Congress leaders who took out a march in the town. Youth Congress president Lokesh and others stressed upon the need to protect the ideals and thoughts of Swami Vivekananda.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 12:43:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/swami-vivekananda-jayanti-celebrated/article30552660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY