Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary at VTU Mysuru

January 17, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Department of Management (MBA), Visvesvaraya Technological University, Centre for Postgraduate Studies, Mysuru had organised the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda under the banner of Sir M Visvesvaraya Lecturer Series here recently. T.P. Renuka Murthy, Professor, VTU, Mysuru spoke about Swami Vivekananda and his philosophy. Swami Muktidanandaji, President, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, who was the chief guest, told students that concentration is key to excel and in gaining knowledge from education. N. Krishne Gowda, Executive Council Member, VTU said Swami Vivekananda’s thinking influenced people not just in India but the world over. H. Shivakumar, Regional Director, Mysuru, Yateesh Chandra, Hema Patil and other faculty members were present.