Swami Raghuveeranand passes away

He established and developed the Ramakrishna Vivekanand Ashram in Hubballi

Published - September 23, 2024 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Swami Raghuveeranand of Ramakrishna Vivekanand Ashram who passed away in Hubballi on Monday.

Swami Raghuveeranand of Ramakrishna Vivekanand Ashram who passed away in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Swami Raghuveeranand who established and developed Ramakrishna Vivekanand Ashram in Hubballi passed away on Monday.

The 60-year-old seer came into contact with Ramakrishna Ashram of Bengaluru during his college days in 1988 and subsequently, became an active member of Vivekanand Yuvaka Sangha.

Inspired by Swami Purushottamanand, he started Ramakrishna Sankeertan Sabha in Bengaluru in 1992 and came to Dharwad in the year 2000.

On the advice of Swami Purushottamanand, he established Ramakrishna Vivekanand Ashram in Hubballi on May 13, 2002.

Subsequently, he organised various programmes aimed at creating awareness on the life and contribution of Swami Vivekananda, along with launching programmes for youths inspiring them to take interest in Swami Vivekanand.

The mortal remains of Swami Raghuveeranand were kept on the ashram premises for the public to pay their last respects. The cremation will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Law Minister H.K. Patil, the former Minister A.M. Hindasgeri and several elected representatives have mourned the demise of the swami.

